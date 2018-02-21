An Incredibly Detailed Miniature Scale Replica of the Defunct Discolandia Record Store in San Francisco

One of my works was a scratchbuilt miniature of the old Discolandia record shop in the Mission District of San Francisco. I was super happy how this one turned out and it was such a fun small build to make.

Artist Joshua Smith , who creates miniature scale models of abandoned buildings from urban settings , has made one such replication of the now-defunct Discolandia Record Store in San Francisco. Discolandia had been a Mission District mainstay since 1972, but rising rents and technological advances prompted the owner to close shop in 2011. Smith’s scale model is painstakingly detailed and a worthy memorial to this unique record store.

