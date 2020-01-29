Laughing Squid

Adorable Miniature Animals Made From Felted Wool

Russian materials artist Julia Derevshchikova creates absolutely adorable little animals out of brushed felted wool with mesmerizing big eyes that bring out a whole other level of cuteness within.

…made of sheep wool using the dry felting method. Glass eyes, antennae-monofilament.

Included in her sheep’s wool menagerie are a big-eared fennec fox, a fuzzy duckling, a smiling lion cub, a big-tailed skunk, a prickly hedgehog, a masked beaver, a perky chipmunk, a brown-coated bear, and a red fox, just to name a few.

