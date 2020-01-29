Adorable Miniature Animals Made From Felted Wool

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russian materials artist Julia Derevshchikova creates absolutely adorable little animals out of brushed felted wool with mesmerizing big eyes that bring out a whole other level of cuteness within.

…made of sheep wool using the dry felting method. Glass eyes, antennae-monofilament.

Included in her sheep’s wool menagerie are a big-eared fennec fox, a fuzzy duckling, a smiling lion cub, a big-tailed skunk, a prickly hedgehog, a masked beaver, a perky chipmunk, a brown-coated bear, and a red fox, just to name a few.

via Design You Trust