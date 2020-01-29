Adorable Miniature Animals Made From Felted Wool

Russian materials artist Julia Derevshchikova creates absolutely adorable little animals out of brushed felted wool with mesmerizing big eyes that bring out a whole other level of cuteness within.
…made of sheep wool using the dry felting method. Glass eyes, antennae-monofilament.
Included in her sheep’s wool menagerie are a big-eared fennec fox, a fuzzy duckling, a smiling lion cub, a big-tailed skunk, a prickly hedgehog, a masked beaver, a perky chipmunk, a brown-coated bear, and a red fox, just to name a few.
