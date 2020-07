Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Russian engineering artist Roman Booteen, who creates absolutely gorgeous, intricate carvings on retired coins, has continued his painstaking bas-relief work with metal currency. His most recent work includes sword-grasping hand that mechanically flexes inside a 1921 US Dollar coin through the use of a push-button hidden along the coin’s edge.

Here are some other examples of Booteen’s exquisite work.

