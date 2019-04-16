Intricately Carved Coins With Embedded Surprises

Russian engineering artist Roman Booteen creates absolutely gorgeous, intricate carvings on disused U.S. Morgan Dollar coins. Not only are Booteen’s carvings beautiful, but many of them also hold a hidden secret within the design. These embeded secrets can range from slightly creepy with a rolled eye to slightly dangerous with a set of retractable teeth to adorable with a scarab’s flapping wings. Some can transform into jewelry, while others are just incredible to view.
The Business Insider series Art Insider profiled Booteen’s work, which also includes Zippo lighters .