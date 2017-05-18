Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Powerful Mashup of Black and White Scenes From ‘Logan’ Set to the Johnny Cash Cover of ‘Hurt’

by at on

Pop culture site We Got This Covered has created “Logan Noir“, a powerful mashup that combines ominous black-and-white scenes from Logan with Johnny Cash‘s poignant cover of the Trent Reznor song “Hurt“. The result is absolutely mesmerizing.

The video for the Johnny Cash version of the song.

Trent Reznor performing a live, acoustic version of the song for ReAct Now: Music & Relief, a benefit for victims of Hurricane Katrina that took place in 2005.

via Gizmodo

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.