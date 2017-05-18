A Powerful Mashup of Black and White Scenes From ‘Logan’ Set to the Johnny Cash Cover of ‘Hurt’

Pop culture site We Got This Covered has created “Logan Noir“, a powerful mashup that combines ominous black-and-white scenes from Logan with Johnny Cash‘s poignant cover of the Trent Reznor song “Hurt“. The result is absolutely mesmerizing.

#Logan Noir trailer presents the B&W cut we've all been waiting for – https://t.co/TNH81Tvw7Y pic.twitter.com/XkwV1ogszO — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) May 17, 2017

The video for the Johnny Cash version of the song.

Trent Reznor performing a live, acoustic version of the song for ReAct Now: Music & Relief, a benefit for victims of Hurricane Katrina that took place in 2005.

via Gizmodo