A Well Timed Mashup That Combines the Sound of a Dial-Up Modem Handshake With an Orchestra

Staybeam cleverly combined the sound of a V.90 56k dialup modem handshake with 1996 footage of Sir John Eliot Gardiner conducting a performance of the Monteverdi Choir and L’Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Composed from the Feb 1998 committee network protocol recommendation by the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Standardization Sector / ITU-T. Arranged and edited by Staybeam. Composite performance featuring Sir John Eliot Gardiner – July 27, 1996 at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center Festival, with the Monteverdi Choir and L’Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique

Here’s what the dial-up modem handshake actually sounded like.