The Employees of Marvel and Disney Pay Tribute to the Larger Than Life Legacy of the Late, Great Stan Lee

There will never be a world without Stan Lee. He’s the heart of the Marvel Universe.

On Monday, November 12, the great Stan Lee took his last breaths and bid farewell to this mortal coil. In his newly realized absence, the employees of the Marvel Universe and Walt Disney Company paid beautiful tribute to this late, great man who was larger than life at times.

Described as simultaneously “self-effacing and self-aggrandizing”, Lee is remembered as a strong personality who embraced and celebrated change, created superheroes with personal flaws and insecurities within a universe where lonely kids could find identifying kinship and believed in a world of heroism, positivity, inclusion and acceptance.

Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Please join us in remembering Stan “The Man” Lee.



