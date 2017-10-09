Stan Lee Proudly Reaffirms the Founding Principles of Heroism and Positivity That Define Marvel

In a message seemingly geared towards current events, the legendary comic creator Stan Lee very proudly reaffirmed the founding principles of heroism, positivity, inclusion and acceptance upon which Marvel has always and will always stand.
Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window. That
world may change and evolve but the one thing that will never change is the way we tell our stories of heroism. Those stories have room for everyone, regardless of their race, gender, religion or color of their skin. The only things we don’t have room for are hatred, intolerance and bigotry