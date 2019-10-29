Man Born Without a Right Hand Demonstrates How He Ties His Shoes Using His Bionic Arm

Motivational speaker and cosplayer Trace Wilson (previously), who was born without his right hand, demonstrates how he’s able to tie the laces on a brand new pair of shoes with the use his bionic arm. Wilson stated that he gets asked this question a lot, so he wanted to make a video to easily address the issue.

I get asked pretty consistently how I do certain things with my bionic arm. Most frequently, how I tie my shoes. Today I got a new pair of shoes from Undandy, so I decided to make a video demonstration!