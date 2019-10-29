Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Man Born Without a Right Hand Demonstrates How He Ties His Shoes Using His Bionic Arm

by on

Motivational speaker and cosplayer Trace Wilson (previously), who was born without his right hand, demonstrates how he’s able to tie the laces on a brand new pair of shoes with the use his bionic arm. Wilson stated that he gets asked this question a lot, so he wanted to make a video to easily address the issue.

I get asked pretty consistently how I do certain things with my bionic arm. Most frequently, how I tie my shoes. Today I got a new pair of shoes from Undandy, so I decided to make a video demonstration!





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved