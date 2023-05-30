Compassionate Man Gives CPR to Collapsed Dog

Jay of BestFetchDog acted heroically when he heard a woman screaming that her dog had collapsed. He quickly gave the dog CPR and continued compressions until he heard a solid heartbeat return to the dog’s chest.

I ran over and administered Cpr. He was dead no pulse or heart beat I knew I had to act fast. I didn’t noticed he was starting to come back until the second round of chest compressions. I felt a jerk in his heart and I knew it was working.

The dog’s human was incredibly grateful; another bystander captured this amazing act of kindness on video.

I had no idea this guy was filming this whole thing. Check out my face when i first looked up and noticed he captured this on video. I was like that’s the real mvp lol!

Jay said he’d never done this before but had learned the procedure online and encouraged others to do the same.

This was the my first time doing CPR on a dog. I learned this on YouTube and it worked. Please learn CPR!