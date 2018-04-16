Filmmaker Shares How He Breathes Life Into Music Making Stop Motion Puppets From Recycled Bits

In the wonderful stop-motion, timelapse animation entitled Stems, award-winning filmmaker Ainslie Henderson shares how he creates his stop motion puppets from recycled bits and bobs that he finds out in nature or around the house. While talking about how he makes the puppets, he brings them to life in an ad hoc band of scissor-playing, light bulb drumming anthropomorphic creatures for who he has the utmost respect and sadness.

Puppet making made to make music. …What I love about stop-motion puppets is that they have this inherent sadness about them. They’re like little actors who never get to play one more. Everything they do is their swan song.

My latest short, Stems goes live on @Vimeo at 3.30 today. Featuring music by the wonderful @poppyackroyd pic.twitter.com/ZcEHWv2C1j — ainslie henderson (@ainslie7) April 11, 2018

via Vimeo Staff Pick