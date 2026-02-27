An Incredible Omnidirectional Bicycle That Can Move in Any Direction on a Single Ball

Electronics master James Bruton, who previously built an amazing omnidirectional vehicle using three large balls, improved upon his design by using only a single ball to propel the bike. Bruton’s final creation is reminiscent of a Speeder Bike from Star Wars, albeit a bit more round. According to Bruton, this new version posed several challenges.

…it’s going to need to balance forwards and backwards as well as sideways. There are a few extra challenges, like how to turn to steer, and also making omni-wheels strong enough, because there are only three this time and not six, and these need to support me on top.

The Previous Ball Bike