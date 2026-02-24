How a Dog Mistaken for a Wolf Ended Up Running With Cross-Country Skiers at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Reuters visited the family of Nazgul, the beautiful Czechoslovakian wolfdog who ran alongside cross-country skiers at the 2026 Winter Olympics, to find out what exactly happened that day.

For a few unforgettable seconds during the qualifying races, spectators believed a wolf had wandered onto thetrack. Instead, it was Nazgal, lean, silver gray, ears pricricked, instinctively chasing the athletes down the finishing straight. Owner Alice Velasco said their first reaction was disbelief.

Nazgul’s human, Alice Varesco, explained that she had left him in his kennel at home while they were attending the event. Somehow, he got out, and when there were reports of a wolf chasing skiers, Varesco had a feeling that it was her dog.

The family now suspects the latch may not have been completely closed, allowing the determined dog to nudge it open, possibly frustrated at being left behind. She believes Nazgol likely followed his instincts seeing his family dressed togo outdoors and assuming he was meant to join them. The family often takes him to watch cross-country skiing events, so heading toward the course may have felt completely natural.

While his presence startled athletes and viewers, Nazgul posed no danger. The Varesco family is thankful that he is home safe

He’s stubborn, wild, but also very kind and social. Alice explained he can socialize really well with people. …the family admits they were deeply concerned. Even after learning Nazgul was safe, they kept thinking about what could have gone wrong. “The thing that let us be quiet and calm is that everybody loved him and everybody was happy at the end.”

Meet Nazgul

Nazgul at the Olympics