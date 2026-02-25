Buried Skier Rescued After Fellow Skiers Spot His Skis Sticking Out of the Snow

While out on the slopes at Palisades Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, California, skier Carson Schmidt came down a hill and saw a pair of skis sticking out from the snow. Schmidt and his friend got a little closer and saw that a fellow skier had gotten stuck under the snow during a whiteout. The pair launched into rescue mode and began digging as fast as they could to ensure the skier could breathe. Luckily, he could.

This was at Palisades between Kt and Olympic lady on Wednesday feb 18th. For whatever reason we stopped and happen to just see tips of the skis in the whiteout and luckily we did.