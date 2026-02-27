‘What Is This?’ Explains the Fascinating History Behind Ordinary Things in New York City

The video series “What Is This?” quite lightheartedly explains the fascinating history behind ordinary things found around New York City. Caroline and Will of What Is This? say they enjoy elevating the ordinary.

This is a field guide to ordinary things. We explain what you walk past every day. …We take ordinary things very seriously. Because human history lives in everyday objects. And it’s worth knowing.

Some of these hide in plain sight, such as a zebra board, a fire call box, and a mail relay. Other sights are very readily seen, but their purpose may be unclear or have changed over time. This includes the salt shed on Spring Street, LinkNYC kiosks, and subway globes.

via West Side Rag