An Interactive Isometric Pixel Art Map of New York City

I wanted to share something I built over the last few weeks: https://t.co/QRqMK9CpTR is a massive isometric pixel art map of NYC, built with nano banana and coding agents.



I didn't write a single line of code. pic.twitter.com/97nOJPzF0u — Andy Coenen (@_coenen) January 22, 2026

Engineer Andy Coenen (cannoeyed) created a massive isometric pixel art map of New York City that visualizes the city as seen from a bird’s eye view.

A few months ago I was standing on the 13th floor balcony of the Google New York 9th St office staring out at Lower Manhattan. ….So here’s the idea: I’m going to make a giant isometric pixel-art map of New York City. And I’m going to use it as an excuse to push hard on the limits of the latest and greatest generative models and coding agents.

This map is fully interactive, allowing the user to visually walk the streets and avenues. The map can also switch to a version of the city after a snowfall, such as the 2026 Blizzard.

To celebrate the wild winter we’ve had in the northeast, I decided it would be fun to add a “layer” to the map.

via Nag on the Lake