Casey Neistat Documents the Historic Blizzard of 2026 in New York City Hour by Hour

The ever-adventurous OG vlogger Casey Neistat documented the historic blizzard of 2026 in New York City as it progressed hour by hour over 24 hours.

Ready for the blizzard? At least a foot of snow coming for the five boroughs. New …this is not what we saw lastmonth.Exactly 11:30 a.m. on February 22nd, 2026, the rain stopped and the first snowflakes of the blizzard of 2026 have begun to fall.

While this was the worst blizzard to hit New York City in a decade, Neistat was on the scene sharing his perspective and engaging in a day of snowy urban adventure. Because snowfall reached almost two feet in the city, it was a declared snow day for schools on that Monday, so he spent much of the day sledding on the Upper West Side with his family

We’re currently at 18 inches and we’re supposed to get up to 20 or 22. Pretty wild. Now, behind me here is one of the better sledding hills in all of Manhattan. And both the girls are there

Later he joined a snowball fight at Washington Square Park, which was fun until it became contentious after police officers were hit with snowballs.

The last snowflakes are falling and the blizzard of 26 ends with a small snowball fight here in Washington Square Park. …You see, New York, this is why we can’t have nice things. Great Blizzard though.

Neistat’s Inflatable Jacket