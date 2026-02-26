Little Dog Who Was Locked In a Cage for Not Being ‘Cute’ Finds a Home With All the Freedom She Desires

A little dog, who was locked in an outdoor cage for not being cute enough for their child anymore, was discovered by Desy of Bali Paws, who visited her every day. The dog was skinny and depressed, but after a bit of time, Desy was able to negotiate the dog’s release. As soon as the dog got out of the cage, she touched grass and began zooming all around the yard.

They wanted her as a toy for their child, but when she got a bit older, they said she was not cute anymore. She was very skinny and the cage was so small and she was just scratching the cage, just trying to get out. ….We drove her to my house where we let her out of the cage for the first time. We opened the cage and she just ran and had zoomies and was unstoppable.

Desy found a home for this little dog, who was given the name Hope by her new humans. Now named Hope, she has all the freedom she desires. They are also spoiling her quite a bit.

They named her Hope. And Hope has such a great life. She has a movie room. Like her adopters do everything for her. She goes on trips now. She was so ready for her next life, as if she was waiting for this all this time.