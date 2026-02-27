89 Year Old Blues Legend Buddy Guy Plays a NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Miles Caton of ‘Sinners’

The great Buddy Guy and his band played a high-spirited Tiny Desk Concert at the NPR Studios in Washington, D.C. while promoting his new album Ain’t Done With the Blues. The 89 year old blues legend performed some of his most well-known songs with immense skill, a great sense of humor, and a stunning amount of grace.

Buddy Guy displays a youthful spirit during his Tiny Desk that makes you question if he really turns 90 this year. Once the music starts, his subtle speaking voice transforms into a mighty instrument, demanding your attention. Guy wails on his polka dot Stratocaster, reminding us of his skill and showmanship. The title of his latest album, Ain’t Done with the Blues, is not only apt but defiant.

Halfway through the show, Guy brought in Miles Caton, a talented musician who played the role of Sammie “Preacher Man” Moore in the 2025 Ryan Coogler movie Sinners, who did an amusing call-and-response with Guy.

Guy takes detours into the history of the blues, playfully challenging Caton to keep up. Caton proves to be more than up to the task, letting his own powerful vocals out to play. As Guy and Caton perform together, we see the journey of artistry, the interplay of a master teacher and a student.