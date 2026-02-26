An Edgy Ska-Core Cover of the Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing in the Name’

Musician JER (Jeremy Hunter) of Ska Tune Network performed an edgy ska-core cover of the Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing in the Name”. As with his previous videos, JER played every instrument on the song, including trumpet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, keyboard, bass, and guitar, plus vocals.

According to JER, many people requested that he cover this song.

SKANK AGAINST THE MACHINE?????? Hella requested over on Patreon.. and ya know what… my original thought was “how tf would I do this, and then it hit me that if I gave it a fishbone / blue meanies type vibe and leaned into some skacore,, it could truly go hard. And I was right