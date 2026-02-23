Man Adopts the Tiny Frog He Found in His Salad

When musician Simon Curtis brought his groceries home, he noticed that a little green blob inside the box of romaine lettuce that started moving. It turned out to be a tiny frog who somehow unexpectedly got caught in there. Curtis decided to adopt the frog, whom he named Tony, and make him a part of his family after a wildlife expert told him that it would be difficult for Tony to be released. Since that day, Tony has been very well loved by both Curtis and his partner.

Simon told us how he calmly welcomed a tiny frog into his family, and went above and beyond to make sure Tony felt safe, happy, and loved