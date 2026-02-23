Man Adopts the Tiny Frog He Found in His Salad

When musician Simon Curtis brought his groceries home, he noticed that a little green blob inside the box of romaine lettuce that started moving. It turned out to be a tiny frog who somehow unexpectedly got caught in there. Curtis decided to adopt the frog, whom he named Tony, and make him a part of his family after a wildlife expert told him that it would be difficult for Tony to be released. Since that day, Tony has been very well loved by both Curtis and his partner.

Simon told us how he calmly welcomed a tiny frog into his family, and went above and beyond to make sure Tony felt safe, happy, and loved

Frog in Salad
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



