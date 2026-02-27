Blind Turkish Street Cat Returned for ‘Meowing Too Much’ Finds a Loving Forever Home

A blind Turkish cat named Ray was taken off the streets and fostered by a woman named Esi, who found him a new home. Unfortunately, they returned him because he “meowed too much”, but Esi was more than happy to take him back.

When I got him, I thought he would just sleep in his corner, just eat, drink, use the litter box, andthat would be his whole life. And Ifeeling really, really sad that he couldn’t experience more. …And then only a few days of fostering, I found him a home and he got adopted. I was sad. But a few months later, they returned him back to me saying, “He’s meowing a lot. He wants a lot of attention and stuff like that.” I immediately took him back.

Since that time, Ray has not only made himself at home with his other feline siblings but has proven to be the bravest of all three.

We moved several times and my sighted cats, they are always so scared when we are in a new space. They hide and guard it for days. But Ray, he immediately maps the place. Not scared at all. And that’s why he was the first one to be in our family, go out on a leash because he doesn’t understand that’s the apartment door. He thinks there’s the rest of the apartment to explore behind it.