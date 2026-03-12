Rescued Husky Experiences Snow for the First Time

A rescued Siberian husky named Levi, who was mysteriously lethargic in his first few days home and was diagnosed with a highly treatable tick-borne disease, recovered enough to truly enjoy the first day of snowfall. This was the first time that this cold weather dog had ever touched snow, and according to his human Chloe, Levi was thrilled.

When this first snowfall hit, I have not seen him so frisky before in my life. We got to discover what snow was. That was his new favorite thing. I couldn’t get him inside. He could finally just like be this husky that he is and run through the snow like both feet ahead, not being held back by being sick or tired.

Levi thought that playing in the snow was so wonderful that he invited a neighbor to join in on the fun.

One day, Levi wouldn’t come in. So, I just, you know, post up where I can see him out the window. I just see him get up and his tail start wagging and I’m like, “What? Like, what is going on?” this little boy who lives upstairs walk into our backyard and start like throwing snowballs for him and like laying down and getting kisses.