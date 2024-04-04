‘Magical Cat’, Ten Amusing Episodes About a Claymation Cat Doing Wonderfully Silly Things

Alexis Eve and Scott DaRos of Threadwood Animation created “Magical Cat” an amusing online series about a claymation cat doing the wonderfully silly things that cats do with funny results. The cat in the series is based on their own cat.

The many adventures of a typical, non-magical cat! Inspired by our actual cat and the song that we sang to him when we came home from work.

Eve and DaRos have uploaded all ten episodes of the series into a single video.

Please enjoy the convenience of uninterrupted Magical Cat episodes!

via Miss Cellania