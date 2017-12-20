Lucky the Cockatiel Hilariously Removes the Escape Key in Response to His iPhone Ringtone Impression

Lucky became famous for singing a perfect rendition of an iPhone ringtone. But watch what happens when he sees his own video! Dude is OVER it.

Yesterday we posted a video about an adorable cockatiel named Lucky who does a pitch perfect impression of the default iPhone ringtone whenever he’s upset. When Lucky’s humans played the video for him , the little bird went over to the laptop to investigate. Lucky then promptly removed the escape key , seemingly in an effort to send some sort of message about the video.

