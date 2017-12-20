Lucky the Cockatiel Hilariously Removes the Escape Key in Response to His iPhone Ringtone Impression

Yesterday we posted a video about an adorable cockatiel named Lucky who does a pitch perfect impression of the default iPhone ringtone whenever he’s upset. When Lucky’s humans played the video for him, the little bird went over to the laptop to investigate. Lucky then promptly removed the escape key, seemingly in an effort to send some sort of message about the video.
Lucky became famous for singing a perfect rendition of an iPhone ringtone. But watch what happens when he sees his own video! Dude is OVER it.