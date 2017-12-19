Laughing Squid

A Tiny Cockatiel Chirps Out a Perfect Imitation of the Default iPhone Ringtone Whenever He’s Upset

by at on

Whenever his humans begin putting on their shoes, a tiny cockatiel named Lucky automatically chirps out a perfect imitation of the default Apple iPhone ringtone to signal that he’s upset that they are leaving. While little Lucky is expressing his sadness in his own way, the performance itself is absolutely adorable.

My friend’s family has a cockatiel named Lucky. Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house.

via reddit

