A Tiny Cockatiel Chirps Out a Perfect Imitation of the Default iPhone Ringtone Whenever He’s Upset

Whenever his humans begin putting on their shoes, a tiny cockatiel named Lucky automatically chirps out a perfect imitation of the default Apple iPhone ringtone to signal that he’s upset that they are leaving. While little Lucky is expressing his sadness in his own way, the performance itself is absolutely adorable.
via reddit