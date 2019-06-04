Lucas the Spider’s Colorful Easter Easter Egg Hatches and Flies Away on a Pair of Magnificent Wings

On Easter Day, Lucas the Spider and his good friend the fly happily gathered up colorful eggs that they collected from all around the yard during their first unintentional Easter egg hunt. Included in this bounty was a very interesting specimen that was very shiny, colorful and, unbeknownst to them, alive.

Just a few weeks later that “egg” hatched and quickly left the nest. When Lucas played a sweet song on his homemade harp the creature expanded its magnificent wings on the ledge above them and then took to the skies, leaving skittish duo to wonder what the creature was and where it was going.