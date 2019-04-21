Lucas the Spider Ponders an Interesting Specimen His Friend the Fly Brought Back From an Easter Egg Hunt

A delighted Lucas the Spider (previously) giddily gathered up colorful eggs that he collected around his yard during his first unintentional Easter egg hunt and lovingly placed them in a softly padded but rusty tin can where they’d be safe.

Look what I found! I found another! I keep finding these eggs everywhere. I think they’re lost. I’m gonna give them a home where they’re nice and warm.

The big-eyed fly who became Lucas’ friend also brought back his bounty, which was a rather unusual specimen.

Lucas and his friend are finding the strangest eggs… Happy Easter!

Both Lucas and the Fly jumped back quite a bit when this particular egg started moving on its own, but we’ll have to wait until Lucas’ next episode to find out what it is.