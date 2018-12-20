Lucas the Spider Attempts to Become Friends With the Wary Big-Eyed Fly Who Rang the Bell on His Web

When we last saw Lucas the Spider, the little arachnid was gleefully running inside to the house to see if he had a new friend when the bell on his web started ringing. As it turns out, a little fly with big eyes had landed, but quickly flew away when Lucas tried to say hello.

In the second part of this tale, Lucas chases after the fly in an earnest attempt to become friends. Unfortunately the fly thought that Lucas has far more nefarious intentions and kept buzzing away, repeating the phrase “don’t eat me”.

Lonely Lucas persisted however, offering a piece of candy as a proverbial olive branch. The fly accepted the sweet and even high fived at the request of Lucas to confirm that they were indeed friends.

Lucas the Spider has a hard time making friends but that doesn’t stop him from trying!

Here’s the first part of the story.