Lucas the Spider Runs Into the House to See if He Has a New Friend When the Bell on His Web Starts Ringing

Lucas the Spider Friend

In September 2018, the sweetly determined animated arachnid Lucas the Spider spun a homemade web with a tinkly bell attached in the hopes of making some friends. Sadly bell remained unrung for weeks. Then, while Lucas was outside a sunny day lamenting his lack of companionship, the bell sounded. Lucas went running back into the house and past the dog in order to see who came to visit him.

Just as Lucas the Spider had started to lose all hope for a new friend, his bell started ringing! Who could it be?!



