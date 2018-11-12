Lucas the Spider Runs Into the House to See if He Has a New Friend When the Bell on His Web Starts Ringing

In September 2018, the sweetly determined animated arachnid Lucas the Spider spun a homemade web with a tinkly bell attached in the hopes of making some friends. Sadly bell remained unrung for weeks. Then, while Lucas was outside a sunny day lamenting his lack of companionship, the bell sounded. Lucas went running back into the house and past the dog in order to see who came to visit him.

