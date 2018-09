Lucas the Spider, the adorable animated arachnid by Joshua Slice, proudly shows off his newly spun web. Lucas is particularly proud because someone once told him that he would never be able to do so. Lucas is also really excited for when his web catches someone, because he’ll have a new friend.

I can totally make a spider web and look I even put a bell at the bottom so when it rings I know I got something then I can have a new friend. This might take a while. I’ll be back.