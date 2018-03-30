Laughing Squid

Lucas the Spider Performs a Beautiful Solo on a Homemade Harp Made Out of Twigs and String

by at on

Lucas the Spider Harp Solo

Lucas the Spider, the animated arachnid by Joshua Slice who’s led a very full life thus far, performed a beautiful solo on a handmade harp made out of twigs and string. Lucas had put in a great deal of practice and rehearsal into this performance and was doing well, until a pesky bird decided to fly away with the instrument. Though disappointed, Lucas promised to return after making himself a new harp.

Bird Steals Harp

