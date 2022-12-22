An Acoustic Cover of ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ Played on Two Guitars by One Musician

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who performs acoustic versions of popular songs, played a harmonic acoustic guitar cover of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from the first season of the Netflix series The Witcher. Like his cover of “Thriller”, and his cover of Fade to Black”, Stricagnoli played two different guitars at the same time.

I never had a chance to play the game, but I loved “The Witcher” series! I think Henry Cavill is amazing in this role, and the whole atmosphere of the series was so dark and cool that it inspired me to dive into its world. My favorite song of the TV series was “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher”, written by Giona Ostinelli and Sonya Belousova…