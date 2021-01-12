A Poignant Acoustic Cover of Metallica’s ‘Fade to Black’ Simultaneously Played on Two Guitars by One Musician

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who performs gorgeous acoustic versions of popular songs, played a brilliant dual acoustic guitar cover of the poignant Metallica song “Fade to Black”. Like his cover of “Thriller”, Stricagnoli played two different guitars at the same time.

“Fade To Black” is, in the opinion of many, a very significant song in the development of Metallica. Some identify it as their first slow song and it explores serious themes such as hopelessness and depression. I could have picked many other great songs by Metallica to arrange, but this one was my choice. I am using two guitars: a Standard 6 String and my 7 String Soprano Guitar, placed on the usual keyboard stand.