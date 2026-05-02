Japanese Artisan Spends Six Months Handcrafting a Violin and Cello

Master instrument artisan Takao Iwai shared the incredible process of handcrafting a violin and a cello separately, each over the course of six months. Each instrument starts with a simple block of wood that is expertly cut, carved, and painted before the strings are put on.

The process of making of a violin. A high-end Japanese violin crafted over 6 months by a master. …The Process of Making a Cello. A High-End Japanese Cello Crafted by One Artisan in Six Months.

via The Awesomer