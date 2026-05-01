Musician Tests Legendary Guitar Myths in Real Life

Guitar scientist Jabez tested several legendary myths about guitars and their components to see if they would work in real life. The experiments included poking holes in an amp with a pencil like Link Wray, freezing and boiling guitar strings, a price quality comparison of guitar picks, and whether or not United Airlines still breaks guitars.

The guitar community has questions that need to be answered, so I decieded to test some of those out. Which ends up with me doing the craziest guitar experiments I’ve ever done.

‘United Breaks Guitars’ Song

via The Awesomer