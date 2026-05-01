Musician Tests Legendary Guitar Myths in Real Life

Guitar scientist Jabez tested several legendary myths about guitars and their components to see if they would work in real life. The experiments included poking holes in an amp with a pencil like Link Wray, freezing and boiling guitar strings, a price quality comparison of guitar picks, and whether or not United Airlines still breaks guitars.

The guitar community has questions that need to be answered, so I decieded to test some of those out. Which ends up with me doing the craziest guitar experiments I’ve ever done.

real life guitar myths

‘United Breaks Guitars’ Song

United Breaks Guitars by Sons of Maxwell

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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