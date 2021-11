Clever Lovebird Separates Trash From Coins

A very clever little lovebird quite adeptly identified trash from coins that his human was presenting to him and then placed each item into either a tiny garbage can or into a tiny piggy bank. Amazingly, the bird was able to discern the difference between coins and such trash as (unused) cigarette butts and bottle caps. When he was done demonstrating his skill, however, the bird went back into his cage and firmly shut the door.

Clever Bird separates Trash from Money

via Boing Boing