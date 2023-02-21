Lounging Sloth Lazily Luxuriates on a Hanging Chair

A carefree sloth lazily luxuriated on a hanging macramé lounge chair at the Chase Wildlife Conservancy in Webster, Florida, before taking a well-earned nap. Like other animals at the Conservancy, the sloth is an ambassador for species preservation and public education. But there are special rules regarding sloth interactions.

Sloths are now the number 1 victims of the global “wildlife selfie trade” and human exploitation is quickly becoming one of the major threats to the survival of wild sloths. …Sloths do not want to be touched or petted under any circumstanc.

While they don’t want to be touched, they have no problem looking very cute.