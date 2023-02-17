Sleepy Anteater Sticks Out a Long Tongue When Woken

An adorable yet sleepy northern tamandua (lesser anteater) named Otis appeared to let his handlers know that he was not quite ready to wake up by sticking out his long tongue at them. In reality, Otis was checking the air to see if he wanted to go outside. It turns out he didn’t.

The sleepy Tamandua is deciding if he wants to wake up at Chase Sanctuary in Florida. He will decide after he tests the air with his 18 inch long tongue. In the end, he opted for more sleep.

Here’s more of Otis and another tamandua named Opal sticking out their respective tongues.