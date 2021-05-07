Leonard Nimoy Is Introduced to the Magnavision LaserDisc Player by a Blinking, Bleeping Rock in 1981

In his role as Magnavox spokesman, the late, greatly missed Leonard Nimoy was introduced to the Magnavox Magnavision VH-8000 LaserDisc Player in 1981 by a white rock that blinked and beeped as a means of communication. This commercial featured a mustachioed Nimoy dressed all in white, a Star Trek inspired theme song and a full 1980s vibe.

