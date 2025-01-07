French Olympic Athlete Does a High Dive Off Paris Bridge to ‘Escape’ on a Swimming Adventure

French cliff diver Laura Marino climbed a bridge in Paris and did a beautiful high dive into the River Seine to go on a swimming adventure with the fishes and discover what was hiding beneath the surface of the river.

What if I could Escape this urban life by jumping in the water ? What if I could find somewhere calm and peaceful, where I can be free. Free to fly and swim, free to discover the world’s nature, his abandoned treasures. Free to Escape… What would happen?

This fascinating short film “Escape” was written, directed, and produced by Marino and Mathieu Brulard, and shot on a GoPro, with drone footage by Florian Tissier.