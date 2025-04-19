Gorgeous Footage of a Chameleon Changing Color Multiple Times In Three Minutes

The Animal Box Office shared gorgeous footage of a wild chameleon changing color multiple times in three minutes while crawling out onto a branch in a forest in Madagascar. The lizard was probably listening to what was going on in the forest and reacted with vibrant color.

This lizard walks along a branch and sticks out his tongue, changing from red to pink to green to yellow and blue. A master of camouflage when it wants to be unseen and a bright beacon of showmanship when its courting a partner or fighting off a rival.

via Boing Boing