A Revealing Map of the Most Common Languages Spoken in the U.S. Other Than English or Spanish

In 2014, we posted really interesting maps showing the most commonly spoken languages in the United States other than English.

In 2020, Andy Kiersz and Ivan De Luce of Business Insider updated that map to also exlude the Spanish language using data from IPUMS USA. The newer map revealed that the predominant languages originate from France, Germany, Eastern Europe, Native communities and Asia.

Using individual-level responses from the 2017 American Community Survey assembled and published by the Minnesota Population Center’s Integrated Public Use Microdata Series program, we found the most common language spoken at home in each state, excluding English and Spanish.

via Language Log, Boing Boing