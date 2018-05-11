Laughing Squid

Model Karlie Kloss Shares the Creative Process That Went Into Making Her Gown for the 2018 Met Gala

Vlogger and supermodel Karlie Kloss shared the wonderfully creative process that went into making her gown for the 2018 Met Gala from a first person point-of-view. Filming mostly in designer Brandon Maxwell‘s studio, Kloss showed how a Met Gown is truly a team effort.

So this is how ya do it! Many hours, creativity and thought went in to making this night a reality. My NINTH(!) Met Gala has been one of the best. Thank you Brandon Maxwell for creating my dream gown, George Cortina for the most to-die-for look, Melanie Inglesias and Harry Josh for the most youthful and fresh make up and hair.

This film is part of a tradition, as Kloss captured the same process for her 2016 and 2017 gown as well.

