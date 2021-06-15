Street Artist JR Reveals the Terrain Hidden Beneath the Eiffel Tower With a Massive Anamorphic Optical Illusion

The remarkable Ted Prize-winning French street artist and photographer JR employed his talent for socially relevant large scale installations to create a massive trompe-l’œil piece underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This incredible anamorphic optical illusion appears to reveal the terrain hidden underneath the iconic sculpture when view from a specific angle.

With his new installation located on the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme in Paris, JR continues his reflection on architecture and excavation of iconic monuments, imagining a trompe l’oeil revealing a street below a large precipice topped by the Eiffel Tower.

JR had previously used this same technique at the Louvre in Paris and at Palazzo Strozzi in Florence.