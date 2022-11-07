The Enduring Genius of John Bonham’s Drumming

Brandon Toews of Drumeo took a deep dive into the enduring genius of the late great John Bonham. Bonzo had pioneered a distinctly identifiable sound on his iconic acrylic kit while simultaneously building a strong foundation for Led Zeppelin.

Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham was one of the greatest rock drummers in history. Known to fans as “Bonzo”, his power and energy behind the kit were unmatched.

Toews analyzed numerous songs by playing them out. He also notes how Bonzo’s style evolved over the years as he experimented with new sound textures and how Bonzo’s genius paved the way for others to follow.

A John Bonham drum solo was a work of art. It was a display of technical ability, dynamic control, spontaneous creativity, and different textures ranging from sticks to hand drumming to tipani, and even strikes of the gong.