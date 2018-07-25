How to Build John Bonham’s Basic Drum Kit

Musician Rick Beato, who’s also a music producer and father to a boy with perfect pitch, explained how the legendary John Bonham achieved his iconic sound, which equipment he used on each album, who influenced his sound and the three microphones strategically placed to accent different parts of the kit. Beato also showed how to put together a kit that looks just like the one Bonham used.

