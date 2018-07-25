Jodie Whittaker Called David Tennant Ahead of BBC Announcement That She Would Play Doctor Who

During a Doctor Who panel at San Diego Comic-Con , actress Jodie Whittaker, the 13th iteration of the beloved Gallifreyan shared with the audience the conversation she had with 10th iteration actor David Tennant the night before the BBC revealed that Whittaker would be the first female to play the role.

In August 2017 we wrote about Tennant’s delight with the decision per his discussion with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

Here’s the full series of interviews from the panel that day.