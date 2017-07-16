BBC Reveals That the 13th Iteration of Doctor Who Will Be Played by a Woman for the Very First Time

As promised, after the 2017 Wimbledon Tournament, the BBC made the highly anticipated announcement exactly who would be succeeding the great Peter Capaldi and playing the 13th iteration of Doctor Who. For the first time in its long history, the beguiling Time Lord will be played by a woman. Actress Jodie Whittaker of Broadchurch (Beth Latimer) and Black Mirror (“The Entire History of You“) has answered the call. Whittaker will be making her debut as the Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special.
Jodie Whittaker has been announced as Doctor Who’s 13th Time Lord – the first woman to get the role. It was revealed in a Doctor Who trailer broadcast on BBC One at the end of the Wimbledon men’s singles final.
Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/txHGz9tJEe
— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 16, 2017
The fan teaser video that was put out a few days ahead of the reveal.
Exclusive News: It’s Almost Time. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/oZvWERhyBL
— BBC One (@BBCOne) July 14, 2017
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooks expressed his delight with the announcement.
Jodie Whittaker = great in everything she's done. Co-starred in Black Mirror S1E3, "The Entire History of You" (aka "the rewindy-eyes one").
— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) July 16, 2017