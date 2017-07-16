BBC Reveals That the 13th Iteration of Doctor Who Will Be Played by a Woman for the Very First Time

As promised, after the 2017 Wimbledon Tournament, the BBC made the highly anticipated announcement exactly who would be succeeding the great Peter Capaldi and playing the 13th iteration of Doctor Who. For the first time in its long history, the beguiling Time Lord will be played by a woman. Actress Jodie Whittaker of Broadchurch (Beth Latimer) and Black Mirror (“The Entire History of You“) has answered the call. Whittaker will be making her debut as the Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special.

The fan teaser video that was put out a few days ahead of the reveal.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooks expressed his delight with the announcement.