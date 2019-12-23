Impressionist Jim Meskimen Turns Into the Actor He’s Voicing During an Uncanny Deepfake Christmas Poem

In the spirit of holiday season, the very talented Jim Meskimen (previously) recited an eloquent, original poem tentitled “The Deeper Metrics of Christmas” using variety of his excellently executed vocal impressions for each verse. To make the experience more believable, deepfake artist Sham00K changed Meskimen’s face to coincide with each impression.

The two had previously collaborated on the Meskimen’s poem “Pity the Poor Impressionist”.

1/2 A Christmas present from myself and the immensely talented @jimrossmeskimen who crafted this festive poem and brought it to life channeling all of our favourite actors. @Nick_Offerman @Schwarzenegger #MorganFreeman #TheIrishman #deepfake pic.twitter.com/KEAZWkjdXd

Here’s the poem Meskimen recited.

THE ESSENTIAL METRICS OF CHRISTMAS

When the sun dips below the horizon

And seems to descend far too soon,

When the trees lose their leaves and stand naked

And the winds blow as cold as the moon

JACK NICHOLSON

When the birds wing it south for the winter,

(at least, that’s where they seem to head)

Then our thoughts tend to drift toward Christmas;

With a mixture of pleasure and dread.

TOMMY LEE JONES

December compresses, gets shorter

it feels like the month lasts a week,

And a hectic commotion arises

‘til our sanity plays hide-and-seek.

ROBIN WILLIAMS

The colorful, bright decorations,

The music, the ribbons, the swag

Glow and gleam with the promise of pleasures–

As long as you scan the price tag.

GEORGE CLOONEY

And though most of us grasp well the concept

mere “stuff” does not Christmastime make,

And we poo-poo the grossly commercial

As capitalism’s mistake,

CHRISTOPHER WALKEN

And we swear on our faith in the spirit,

(whatever the heck that word means)

Soon our goal not to worship consumption

gets shattered all to smithereens.

IAN MCKELLEN

For which are the true metrics of Christmas

If not measured by dollars and cents?

Or the miles travelled non-stop domestic,

In our effort to gain recompense?

NICK OFFERMAN

Like pollsters obsessed with percentage

We strive with each package and gift

To raise our “esteem differential”

And give sagging poll points a lift.

CHRISTOPH WALTZ

If only we HAD, so we reason,

The MORE could we buy and bestow!

All is dross, to be sure, but regardless

Do not presents make loved ones hearts glow?

?ANTHONY HOPKINS

Our extravagance forms a vast tangle

And stands tightly impacted by guilt,

Barricading in our better natures;

In our efforts to blossom, we wilt.

JOHN MALKOVICH

Recognition, attention, affection,

Some laughter, a smile, an embrace,

These aren’t on sale down at the Walmart,

Nor on any online marketplace.

ARNOLD SWARTZENEGGER

So at last, to our shame, it’s just obvious,

looking back at the month we just spent

Dashing all over town for some bauble

In a frenzy of mass discontent,

JOE PESCI

that that moment we took to ask grandpa

What he liked to do in his youth,

or that task we helped mama to finish

Were the things that made Christmas, in truth.

GEORGE W. BUSH

The presents were all soon forgotten

They lay in a pile with the trash

Insecurities dressed up like bridesmaids

Their value, all gone in a flash.

COLIN FIRTH

Far too late we discover our folly

As calendar leaves drop away;

Precious little that’s bought with mere money

Will make for a great Christmas Day.

MORGAN FREEMAN

I hope we’ll one day learn this lesson;

It isn’t just sums and amounts…

The essential metrics of Christmas

Are those numbers that no one can count.